Smartling, Inc.: Smartling and Contentful Partner to Deliver Built-in Translation Integration to Address Global, Multichannel Customer Experience Demands

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartling, a translation technology innovator, today announces its release of the first ever translation management integration for Contentful. Developed with Contentful (http://www.contentful.com/), the leading content infrastructure company, Smartling's Connector provides easy localization for content that is powering applications, websites and other digital experiences.

Contentful centralizes content management across business units, teams, and channels - including modern websites and mobile applications - so that content can quickly be created and delivered wherever and whenever customers are. Similarly, Smartling centralizes content for translation so it can be translated and delivered to all the places the translated content needs to be published.

Using Smartling's Connector, Contentful users can choose the content to submit for translation, and manage the content across multiple languages without delays or manual effort. The connector joins these two cutting-edge systems so that content is built, translated, and delivered in a streamlined fashion. Using the Smartling translation solution, which provides a pre-built integration into an API-driven content platform, businesses gain greater development flexibility, scalability, and a "future-proof" localization approach.

"Contentful's customers are using cloud-based technology in strategic ways to bring efficiency to how they work with digital content, and with very tangible benefits," said Jack Welde, Smartling co-founder and CEO. "These brands desire integrations that can work seamlessly with the Contentful platform and complement their rapid, iterative approach to creating digital products. We are pleased to offer a powerful translation solution that makes it easy for our joint customers to manage multilingual content and quickly respond to the demands of today's multichannel global customer experience."

"With Contentful, we've created the new standard for building modern software and websites with content at the core," said Sascha Konietzke, Contentful co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to expand our ecosystem of best-in-class vendors with Smartling's connector, which has come up often in customer conversations. It's a great pairing, as Smartling does for language translation and localization what Contentful is doing for digital content. Together, brands now have a powerful one-two punch to accelerate global content creation and deployment."

About Smartling

Smartling helps ambitious brands access more markets, deliver better user experiences, and build stronger relationships by transforming the way content is created and consumed around the world. Our translation software and services prioritize process automation and intelligent collaboration so companies can quickly and cost-effectively localize websites, apps, and documents with minimal IT involvement. The company recently launched a machine-learning approach to measuring translation quality across localized content, the first of its kind in the language translation industry.

Customers include InterContinental Hotels Group, Hootsuite, Pinterest, SurveyMonkey, and hundreds more. Smartling offers multiple pricing plans enabling more flexibility and control over translation costs. For more information, please visit www.smartling.com (http://www.smartling.com/) or contact us at hi@smartling.com or 1.866.707.6278.

About Contentful

Contentful provides content infrastructure for digital teams to power websites, apps, and devices. Unlike a CMS, Contentful was built to integrate with the modern software stack. It offers a central hub for structured content, powerful management and delivery APIs, and a customizable web app that enable developers and content creators to ship their products faster.

Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo, and many others rely on Contentful to solve the complexities of content management in the modern multi-channel world. For more information, visit www.contentful.com (https://www.contentful.com/).

