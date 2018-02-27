The Lithuanian renewable energy company will initially install 12 power plants at a cost of around €11 million.Lithuania-based renewable energy developer Modus Energy, a unit of Modus Group, announced in a press release it will invest around €50 million on the Polish solar market this year. The company said it aims at installing around 56 MW in the eastern European country, where it acquired several projects selected in the PV auctions held by the Polish government over the past years. The company will initially build 12 solar plants at a cost of around €11 million at unspecified locations. "We ...

