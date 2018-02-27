SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been named Ladies Brand of the Year and Leader in Customer Service at the 2018 Footwear Industry Awards last week. The Company also received recognition as highly commended Footwear Brand of the Year and Fashion Brand of the Year.

"It is a privilege to be honored with Ladies Brand of the Year for a second year running and Leader in Customer Service for the first time," said Peter Youell, Managing Director of SKECHERS U.K. and Ireland. "These acknowledgments are the result of hard work and devotion of our SKECHERS team in the U.K. and in the USA, allowing us to sit amongst the top leaders in the footwear industry. Our gratitude extends to our supportive retail partners who together, continue to elevate our brand and highlight the growing appeal for trend right comfort in the footwear market year after year."

"Thanks to our international business, we were able to produce yet another solid year, with annual sales setting a new record of $4.16 billion," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of SKECHERS S.à.r.l. "The brand's continuous growth has allowed SKECHERS to be one of the most in-demand footwear and apparel brands in the U.K. for nearly a quarter of a century."

SKECHERS has been honored with numerous Footwear Industry Awards, including Brand of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

SKECHERS offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections include chart-topping singer Camila Cabello, actress Kelly Brook, and boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard. The Company's Skechers Performance Division ambassadors include elite marathon champion Meb, as well as a team of pro golfers that include Scotland's Colin Montgomerie.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, 2,570 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).

