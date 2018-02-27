Active-Investors: Research Reports on Element Fleet Management Alaris Royalty Callidus Capital and Inspira Financial

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Credit Services industry: Element Fleet Management, Alaris Royalty, Callidus Capital, and Inspira Financial. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 76.21 points, or 0.49%, to close Monday's trading session at 15,714.66. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.78 points, or 0.09%, to finish at 826.87.

Moreover, the Financials index was up by 0.31%, closing at 302.54.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Element Fleet Management Corporation (TSX: EFN), Alaris Royalty Corporation (TSX: AD), Callidus Capital Corporation (TSX: CBL), and Inspira Financial Inc. (TSXV: LND).

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management Corp.

Toronto, Canada-based Element Fleet Management Corp.'s stock fell 1.01%, to finish Monday's session at $4.90 with a total volume of 2.53 million shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Element Fleet Management's 200-day moving average of $8.90 is above its 50-day moving average of $7.39. Shares of the Company, which operates as a fleet management company in North America, are trading at a PE ratio of 6.65.

Alaris Royalty Corp.

Alaris Royalty Corp.

On Monday, shares in Calgary, Canada-based Alaris Royalty Corp. recorded a trading volume of 126,805 shares. The stock ended the day 0.10% higher at $19.41. Alaris Royalty's stock has advanced 3.91% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $20.04 is above its 50-day moving average of $19.51. Shares of Alaris Royalty, which specializes in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments, are trading at a PE ratio of 32.40.

Callidus Capital Corp.

Callidus Capital Corp.

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Callidus Capital Corp. ended the session 3.53% lower at $9.03 with a total volume of 12,807 shares traded. Shares of the Company, which operates as a specialty asset-based lender in Canada and the US, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $10.29 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $9.67.

Inspira Financial Inc.

Inspira Financial Inc.

Boca Raton, Florida headquartered Inspira Financial Inc.'s stock closed the day 2.78% lower at $0.18. The stock recorded a trading volume of 123,700 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 78,344 shares. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the US, are trading below their 50-day moving average of $0.22.

