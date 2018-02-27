Petrel Resources announced the receipt, after government approval, of a 10% interest in Licensing Option 16/14 on Thursday, which is operated and currently held 100% by Woodside Energy. The AIM-traded firm said LO 16/14 is a 1,579 square kilometre licensing option, approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Ireland, which covers Blocks 54/11, 54/12, 54/13, 54/16, 54/17 & 54/18. "The partners have applied to convert the Licensing Option to a full Frontier Exploration Licence," Petrel's board ...

