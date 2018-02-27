Sausage casings producer Devro reported flat profits in 2017 but plans to churn out higher volumes in 2018. The company, which is a world leading supplier of collagen casings for sausages, hams and paté, reported flat underlying operating profits at £38.1m as revenues rose 7% to £256.9m. Statutory operating profits more than doubled year-on-year to £33m but basic earnings per share fell 6% to 12.5p. Devro, which kept its total dividend per share at 8.8p, saw the strongest volume growth in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...