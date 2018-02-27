AIM-quoted property company Secure Property Development & Investment disposed of nine of its residential units in Romania and Bulgaria for a total gross consideration of just less than 1m, as the company looked to continue upon its strategy of disposing of non-core assets and focus on growing its real estate portfolio in high-yielding countries such as Romania and Greece. - SPDI sold the properties for a combined 980,000, with the proceeds to be used to reduce the company's residential ...

