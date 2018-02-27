AIM-quoted software-as-a service firm Dotdigital saw revenue jump 25% in a "transformational" first half, as sales through its strategic partner network increased £1.8m over the previous half and set it on track to meet full-year expectations. Dotdigital saw revenue grow to £18.77m from the £14.98m posted a year earlier. Organic revenue grew 17% to £17.5m. Revenue from the US jumped around 44% to $3.3m, driven by channel partners and system integrations into the likes of Magento and Shopify, ...

