Real-time X-ray imaging business Image Scan said it expected to report a small profit for the full year despite the short-term disruption to trading from a previously announced contract cancellation. Ahead of its AGM on Tuesday, Image Scan warned that sales were likely to be weighted towards the second half of the year, and while it does expect to remain profitable over the full financial year, the board expects to report a "small loss" in the first half. Earlier in February, Image Scan ...

