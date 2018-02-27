Edenville Energy shares jumped more than 10% after the company provided an update on several new contracts at its Rukwa coal development project in Tanzania on Tuesday. The coal mining and power company has secured a one year contract to supply a minimum of 2,000 tonnes of coal per month to an East African industrial user, along with a slew of trial orders with other potential customers for a further several thousand tonnes per month. One such trial order, for 4,000 tonnes, will result in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...