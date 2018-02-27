PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel Hosted by Expert Webcast: "Blockchain Revolution"

Online Panel Discussion on Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / PCG Advisory Group, a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will participate on a panel titled "Blockchain Revolution." The panel is being presented by Expert Webcast and is taking place on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST / 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EST.

The panel is being moderated by Alex Kasdan, Senior Managing Director, DelMorgan & Co. Other panelists include Ken Moyle, President, K6 Partners; Brian Casey, Partner, Locke Lord; Jor Law, Partner, Homeier & Law and Neil Morganbesser, President and Founder, DelMorgan & Co.

"PCG has a growing roster of clients in its Blockchain and Crypto focused practice, built on our early advocacy for the adoption of blockchain technology. The broad relationships we've built have given us a bird's eye view of the blockchain revolution taking place and I look forward to discussing its impact and the implications with my fellow distinguished panelists," said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

About Expert Webcast

Expert Webcast is a sophisticated digital source of expertise for the professional and the business communities locally, nationally and cross-border. Producing the industry's leading webcast panels covering corporate, M&A, restructuring and finance topics, Expert Webcast addresses timely and relevant issues faced by business owners, C-level executives, corporate advisers, and institutional investors.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

