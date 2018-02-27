Market Technologies: Artificial Intelligence Protégé Lane Mendelsohn Reveals Secrets to VantagePoint Software's Success in Entrepreneur Podcast

Mendelsohn Tells Entrepreneur Podcast Network Pursuit of Professional Passion and Philanthropy Are Cornerstone Values Instilled from Early Age at Company His Father Founded

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of Market Technologies, the leading provider of intermarket analysis software VantagePoint, describes coming of age in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with his father at the helm, and provides insight on the company's success in an interview on the Entrepreneur Podcast Network (EPN).

In the podcast, titled "Using Artificial Intelligence to Profitably Trade the Stock Market," Mendelsohn says he started working alongside his father, CEO Louis Mendelsohn, at a very young age doing menial tasks. Two decades later and still working alongside his father - a globally renowned entrepreneur who pioneered applying AI and intermarket analysis to financial markets - the younger Mendelsohn reveals that diligently pursuing professional passion and giving back to the community are the keys to their success.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming mainstream now, but the truth is, we've been utilizing it since the late 1980s. VantagePoint Software can now predict stock movement for day traders with up to 86 percent accuracy, three days in advance," Lane Mendelson said. "Because my father was passionate about this endeavor, we're now helping our customers every day achieve financial freedom they never thought possible."

During the podcast, Mendelsohn explains the company's combined use of neural networks and ten years of intermarket historical trading data to give traders unprecedented predictability potential. VantagePoint Software recently predicted the Dow's largest single-day point drop, which occurred Feb. 5, 2018, five days in advance. VantagePoint Software was also just rated "Highly Recommended" in a review by Your Trading Edge magazine.

"If you're succeeding, it's important to find ways to help other people," Mendelsohn said. "We're excited about partnering with organizations like The Shriners because they're dedicated to community service and changing people's lives for the better - a principle and standard we also set for ourselves. The goodness you spread will come back to you in multiples."

