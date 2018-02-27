KAICIID Awarded Africa Peace Prize 2018

VIENNA, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) has received the prestigious Africa Peace Award 2018 for its work promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue in Africa and the world, and in particular for its contribution to reviving the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum in partnership with the African Union. The prize is given by United Religions Initiative (URI), the renowned global NGO representing 204 member organizations in 31 African countries.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645536/KAICIID_Africa_Peace_Award.jpg )



The award was given to KAICIID during the global conference Interreligious Dialogue for Peace: Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Common Citizenship" currently taking place in Vienna, Austria.

Ambassador Mussie Hailu, URI's Regional Director for Africa said in a statement that the Africa Peace Award expressed URI's "appreciation and acknowledgement of the work of KAICIID as intergovernmental organization in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue in Africa and the rest of the world to prevent and resolve conflict and to enhance understanding and cooperation. The award is also in recognition of the contribution of KAICIID for reviving the African Union Interfaith Dialogue Forum in partnership with the African Union. In addition the award is presented to KAICIID for creating a global hub for dialogue among followers of diverse religions and cultures to enhance peaceful co-existence, cooperation and harmony."

In addition to the collaboration with the African Union, KAICIID also works with religious leaders and policymakers in Africa to enhance their capacity to build social cohesion and promote common citizenship in their communities. In Nigeria, the Centre has strengthened its role as a forum for dialogue through a sustainable and inclusive dialogue platform that brings together religious actors, policymakers and civil society to find solutions to common challenges. In the Central African Republic, KAICIID works with partners like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Network of Religious and Traditional Peacemakers to foster dialogue among the diverse religious communities in the country.

The secretary-general of KAICIID, Faisal bin Muammar, said: "We are proud and happy to receive this international award, which reflects the centre's prestigious international status and its achievements in implementing successful interreligious and intercultural dialogue initiatives and promoting the role of international organizations and their partnerships with the centre. This award is an important recognition of our work supporting peaceful coexistence and common citizenship in Africa, especially through KAICIID-supported dialogue platforms for religious leaders and policymakers in Nigeria and the Central African Republic."