

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat again Tuesday ahead of Congressional testimony from new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Powell makes his public debut as leader of the Fed, having replaced Janet Yellen last month.



Investors will be paying close attention for hints about the outlook for interest rates and inflation.



Gold was up 40 cents at $1333.30 an ounce.



Durable Good Orders for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of a decline of 2.0 percent, while it grew 2.9 percent in the prior month.



Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $71.3 billion, compared to a deficit of $71.6 billion in December.



S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI will release its report for December at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.6 percent, compared to0.7 percent growth last month.



