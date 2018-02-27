Sercomm Introduces New Series of LTE-M IoT Devices

Leveraging Orange's LTE-M Network, Sercomm's New IoT Devices Answer the Needs of Numerous Markets

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sercomm (TWSE: 5388), a leading manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment, announced today the availability of a new series of LTE-M IoT devices. With the advantages of extended transmission range, a lengthened battery life, and better mobility, Sercomm's full range of LTE-M IoT devices offers ideal solutions for appplications including youth/senior safety, asset protection, smart meter, transportation and environment monitoring. Leveraging the fully-deployed LTE-M network service of Orange (NYSE: ORAN), a leading telecommunication operator in Europe, Sercomm's new LTE-M devices answer the needs of numerous markets to catch the upcoming IoT business opportunities.

"As a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources to developing innovative and cost-effective IoT solutions," said James Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Sercomm. "We are pleased to announce the availability of the new LTE-M IoT devices, as it not only underlines our leadership in providing innovative products to our customers but is a testimony of a new era of mobile IoT technology."

"The development of the LTE-M network is part of our strategy to provide a full range of IoT connectivity options for our customers through Datavenue. The availability of the LTE-M devices enables our customers to start developing their LTE-M applications before the full networks are launched in 2018. We believe that LTE-M is a perfect match for a wide range of IoT use cases in Industry 4.0, fleet management and asset tracking," said Olivier Ondet, Vice President of IoT and Analytics, Orange Business Services.

Sercomm's new LTE-M devices support the Orange Datavenue Live Objects IoT service, which offers a set of tools to facilitate the interconnection between devices and applications for connectivity, device management, message routing, and data management. With the API Interfaces defined by Live Objects, device makers could easily create an app.

Coupling with the full coverage of the Orange LTE-M network, Sercomm will demonstrate the LTE-M trackers at booth #2G3, Hall 2 at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to March 1.

