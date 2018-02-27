Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 27 February 2018

Baldor Electric Company is now ABB Integration is significant step in ABB's Next Level strategy, rebranding begins March 2018

ABB will integrate the Baldor Electric Company name into its global ABB brand as a part of its Next Level strategy, which includes harmonizing different ABB-owned brands under the global ABB master brand. Beginning March 1, 2018, (Baldor Electric Company: http://www.baldor.com/), a member of the ABB group for more than seven years, will be known as ABB.

"This represents yet another great step in building a market-focused, lean organization and unifying the ABB brand across the globe," said Sami Atiya, President of ABB's Robotics and Motion division, which includes the organization currently known as Baldor. "With aligning all of our activities under the ABB brand we are delivering on our Next Level Strategy to unlock value by streamlining and strengthening our portfolio."

As ABB, the organization will continue to manufacture, design and market the product brands of Baldor-Reliance motors and Dodge mechanical power transmission products from 15 U.S. manufacturing locations. The organization will continue to support ABB's entire U.S. motors and generators business unit, including ABB branded IEC motors, large AC motors, generators and related services from the motors, generators and mechanical business headquarters in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

"ABB has invested over $13 billion in the U.S. over the past 10 years, this is our largest market," said Greg Scheu, President of the Americas for ABB. "The company will continue to invest in the products it makes here, as well as the people responsible for their manufacture. Our U.S.-based motor and mechanical portfolio will be included within our broader portfolio of ABB Ability digital solutions."

Starting March 1, the ABB brand will be applied to all of the Baldor Electric Company's manufacturing, sales and support facilities, box designs and marketing collateral, invoices and purchase orders, and trade show booths at GEAPS, AGG1, EASA & the Permian Basin Oil Show.

In addition to having access to the same local manufacturing, inventory and customer service, customers will also be able to rely on global support, ABB Ability digital technology and more than 130 years of ABB innovation.

"ABB's strong backing for its operations in the U.S. gives our customers the best of both worlds," said Scheu. "Our customers can count on us to provide local support, backed by pioneering ABB technology and a global, connected footprint to ensure we partner with them wherever they may be."

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com

About ABB in the United States

ABB's U.S. and Americas business is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Over the past 10 years, ABB has invested $13 billion in the United States and the company continues to expand and localize its offerings for customers. ABB operates 60 manufacturing facilities and employs approximately 20,000 people across the U.S.