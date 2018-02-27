

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) reported that its fourth quarter net loss narrowed to $1.39 million or $0.01 per share from last year's $16.57 million or $0.22 per share. The latest-quarter result benefited from a $2.7 million tax benefit related to the monetization of an alternative minimum tax carryback.



Sales for the quarter declined to $33.31 million from $42.19 millio in the previous year.



'... Water and by-product sales were in line with our expectations for the quarter, providing meaningful cash flow and a boost to our bottom line. We have several commitments in place for our water and maintain our expectation of $20-30 million in sales during 2018,' said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO.



