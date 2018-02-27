Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, today announced that its Bay City, Texas vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and Frankfurt, Germany polyoxymethylene (POM) manufacturing facilities have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for achieving the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry (the Challenge) in 2017.

The Challenge is a national call-to-action by the EPA to improve the energy efficiency of America's manufacturers by 10 percent or more. By taking the Challenge, manufacturing sites set a goal to reduce their energy intensity by 10 percent within five years. Although the Challenge is a U.S.-centric initiative, Celanese's facilities outside the U.S. participate in the Challenge as part of the company's commitment to global environmental stewardship.

"By achieving the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry, the Bay City VAM and Frankfurt POM facilities have reduced more than 150,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions caused by energy usage and have saved enough energy to power 16,000 homes annually," said Jon Mortimer, Vice President of Global Manufacturing for Celanese. "Taking the Challenge and achieving these significant energy reduction milestones demonstrates Celanese's commitment to strong energy management practices that produce positive results for the environment, our customers and our communities."

These facilities used a variety of creative approaches which yielded a reduction of their energy intensity by 14.4 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively, within two years.

Celanese, an ENERGY STAR partner since 2014, has been recognized by the U.S. EPA for its superior performance in energy management and for outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. Celanese has been designated as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2016 and 2017.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,600 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For more than 20 years, people across America have looked to EPA's ENERGY STAR program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in the world, helping families and businesses save over $362 billion on utility bills, while reducing carbon pollution by 2.5 billion metric tons since 1992. Join the millions who are already making a difference at www.energystar.gov

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "outlook," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

