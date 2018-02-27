Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest demand and supply planning study on the medical devices manufacturing industry. A renowned medical devices manufacturer wanted to adjust to the growing demand volatility and look into the issues relating to operational inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

Quantzig's Demand and Supply Planning Helps a Renowned Medical Devices Manufacturer Improve the Time Efficiency of the Products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the demand and supply planning experts at Quantzig, "Demand and supply planning helps organizations estimate the demand and align their inventory levels accordingly to improve profitability."

In today's healthcare environment, delivering value to the patients becomes a major concern for the organizations. The medical devices industry is moving from an input-based approach to a value-based approach to improve the health outcomes and reach the growing demand for promising healthcare solutions. The key factors influencing the growth of the medical device manufacturing industry are the growth in healthcare expenditure, increasing health awareness, and aging population.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to overcome the growing cost of product development and competently bridge the demand-supply gap. The client was able to create higher values for both companies and customers.

This demand and supply planning solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Re-align supply chain and fulfill the demand of the end-user segments

Predict the future demand patterns and respond more nimbly to the changing customer needs

This demand and supply planning solution provided predictive insights on:

Sensing and responding to the current market demand

Serving each customer better and improving customer relationships

View the complete demand and supply planning study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/medical-devices-demand-supply

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

