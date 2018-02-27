Datameer Names New Award-Winning Marketing and Sales Executives

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datameer (https://www.datameer.com/), the leading big data preparation and exploration platform, today announced the appointment of Steve Dille as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to CEO Christian Rodatus, and Laura Craig as Vice President of North American Sales, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Gallagher. Recognized leaders in technology marketing and sales, Steve and Laura bring over 40 years of combined experience successfully penetrating and expanding markets, implementing new go-to-market strategies and accelerating business growth.

"Steve has demonstrated impressive expertise translating strategy and market intelligence into successful go-to-market plans," said Christian Rodatus, Datameer CEO. "His ability to execute for triple digit revenue percentage gains will be invaluable as we launch new partnerships and capabilities and accelerate business momentum. Laura joins the Datameer team from Teradata, where she continuously achieved double digit growth and received countless sales and leadership awards. Steve and Laura will be key to helping Datameer push further into our target verticals, expand our footprint and support impactful growth initiatives through 2018 and beyond."

Steve Dille - B2B Marketing Expert, Speaker and Columnist

A well-recognized leader, expert in enterprise data management, sought-after speaker and technology marketing columnist, Steve is a two-time public company CMO and 5-time VC-backed company CMO. He joins Datameer from SparkPost, where under his lead, the company doubled new logo acquisition and transformed into the largest cloud email provider, sending over 25% of the world's email. Before SparkPost, as CMO at MSCI, Steve drove 8-digit growth of the SaaS product, halted 50% customer attrition rate with a new channel distribution partnership and drove 100% growth in the hedge fund data and analytics business. Steve is responsible for building Datameer's global brand, shaping and amplifying strategic messages, and overseeing product, partner, demand generation and corporate marketing across all channels and geographies.

Laura Craig - Award-Winning Sales Leader

Laura joins Datameer after 17 years at Teradata, most recently as VP of Sales and a member of Teradata's Transformation leadership team. At Teradata, she achieved double-digit growth YOY with an annual quota as high as $65M, and received a myriad of awards including the Distinguished Pinnacle Award, President's Award, and more. Appointed to Teradata's Global Sales Council, Laura worked closely with product engineering and marketing, built strategic alliance partnerships and worked with leadership to develop strategy, offerings, value propositions and messaging. At Datameer, Laura leads the North America sales organization, driving growth initiatives and collaborating with customers and partners to help them effectively leverage Datameer for innovation and competitive advantage.

