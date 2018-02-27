

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) Tuesday reported a surge in fourth quarter net income attributable to the shareholders to $1.325 billion from $472 million last year. For the 14-week period ended February 3, the company recorded earnings per share of $4.31, while for the 13-week period ended January 28 last year was $1.54. adjusted earnings per share, excluding certain items were $2.82.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.71 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter increased to $8.67 billion from $8.515 billion a year ago. Gain on sale of real estate was $368 million, compared to $133 million in the prior year. Comparable sales on an owned basis were up 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $8.68 billion.



Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.75 are expected in fiscal 2018, excluding anticipated settlement charges related to the company's defined benefit plans. Analysts are looking for $3.66 per share on revenue of $24.88 billion.



In 2018, the company projects comparable sales on both an owned and an owned plus licensed basis to be flat to up 1 percent. Total sales are expected to be down between 0.5 percent and 2 percent in fiscal 2018.



