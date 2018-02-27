Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) is pleased to announce that Malcolm Leggett has joined the Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Ted Konyi, CEO, said, " it has been a pleasure working with Malcolm on the Advisory Board and I welcome his addition to the Board of Directors. Malcolm brings tremendous business experience to the Board and we look forward to his advice and direction as we move ahead with the initiatives that the company currently has underway."

Malcolm Leggett commented " I have been excited about the potential of Smartcool in the 3 years that I have been a shareholder. I now see and expect that the company will start to realize on the initiatives that have been commenced over the last few years. I look forward to assisting the company, in this more formal role, in achieving the success that its' products can generate."

About Malcolm Leggett

Malcolm Bruce Leggett brings 40years of successful business management to the Smartcool Board. Malcolm was co-founder (1987) President & CEO of NSC Minerals Ltd (formerly NU SALT CORP) a salt company in Western Canada, and distributing to Western Canada and the Mid Western United States with its large fleet of rail cars. Malcolm has held extensive senior Management positions in the Heavy Construction industry prior to Nu Salt Corp.

For the past two years Malcolm has been on the Advisory Board of Smartcool.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company's belief in the growth opportunities in the Israel. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

