Elemica Executives Discuss Digital Supply Chain Transformations at LogiChem 2018

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, (http://www.elemica.com/) the leading Digital Business Network (http://www.elemica.com/supply-chain/) for the chemical and process industries, announces that company executives will discuss the digital supply chain transformation journey and innovations at the upcoming LogiChem Conference, March 20-22, 2018. Elemica will also be demonstrating its new, innovative solutions and state-of-the-art network that connects multiple tiers of supply chain stakeholders, driving value from modular applications that provide visibility for inbound and outbound freight, financial management, risk management and/or customer service improvements in Stand Number 14.

"To succeed in the chemical process industry marketplace, leaders realize that digitizing their supply chains can boost significant annual growth, yet to create a digital transformation of the supply chain is a journey, not an instantaneous fix," said David Cahn, Product Marketing Manager at Elemica. "Our executives look forward to discussing how our new digital supply chain technologies can help chemical businesses begin their transformation journey and why partnering with Elemica will lead to greater efficiencies and profits."

The Elemica Team that will present and their area of expertise includes:

FOCUS DAY - Ms. Cindi Hane, VP, Product Management, Logistics at Elemica

Cindi will be on a Panel Discussion to answer the question, "How can digital innovation improve the way you communicate with customers and drive better collaboration?" Cindi is a 20-year global supply chain executive with a background in technology product management and implementation in the areas of global logistics, supply chain optimization, transportation management, and warehousing & distribution solution design.

Main Day 1: Stream C: Customer Serviced Defining the Modern Customer Service Function - Simon Hardy, Senior Applications Architect at Elemica

Simon will present a case study on how to implement process automation tools to achieve optimal balance between back office and customer facing work. Simon Hardy is a Business Network Evangelist at Elemica. By combining powerful SmartLink business process applications with a robust QuickLink Network, Elemica solutions improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and decrease working capital.

Main Day 2: Roundtable - David Cahn, Director Product Marketing, Elemica

David and other chemical industry executives from Syngenta, Shell and Celanese will join a roundtable discussion on, "Moving towards automated customer service processes: How to implement eCommerce and automatic ordering technology to increase your operational performance." David heads up Marketing at Elemica and has been implementing, marketing, and product managing leading enterprise applications for over 30 years including ERP, SCM, TMS, and WMS solutions.

LogiChem is the only European event designed for chemical supply chain directors and their teams leading the planning, logistics and customer service operations. Through small, interactive peer-to-peer working groups as well as inspirational case studies, attendees will learn how to embrace digitalization, drive customer-centricity, manage demand volatility, re-think logistics networks and much more. Visit Elemica in Stand #14 at the conference. To register, visit: https://logichem.wbresearch.com (https://logichem.wbresearch.com/).

About Elemica

Elemica (http://www.elemica.com/) is the leading Digital Business Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com (http://www.elemica.com/).

