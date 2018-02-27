

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $76.5 million, or $1.32 per share. This was up from $57.1 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $942.0 million. This was up from $780.6 million last year.



Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $76.5 Mln. vs. $57.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.32 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $942.0 Mln vs. $780.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX