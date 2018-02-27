

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $12.62 million, or $1.08 per share. This was up from $10.52 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $47.29 million. This was up from $38.21 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.62 Mln. vs. $10.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Revenue (Q4): $47.29 Mln vs. $38.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.43 to $6.08 Full year revenue guidance: $212 - $228 Mln



