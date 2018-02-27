Introducing Kahoot! Pro: a premium offering for businesses to power-up presentations and events with customers and partners

Kahoot! Pro allows businesses to use Kahoot! to promote their products and services to customers and partners.

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Game-based learning platform Kahoot! today announced the launch of Kahoot! Pro, a premium version of Kahoot! designed for sales people, marketers, event managers and trainers to use with customers, partners, prospects and others outside the company.

Kahoot!'s game-based learning and trivia platform is the fastest growing learning brand in the world, growing 75% year-over-year with 70 million unique monthly active users in K-12 schools and universities, corporate offices, social settings and major sporting and cultural events.

"We launched Kahoot! Plus in October 2017, our first premium offering for employee corporate training. The product was very well received by our business audience, revealing a high demand for using Kahoot! outside company walls," said Kahoot! CEO Erik Harrell. "Kahoot! is already used extensively at large events such as conferences, sporting events, amusement parks, movie launches, concerts, as well as smaller events such as company offsites and customer events. To tailor the experience to businesses that want to take Kahoot! outside the company, we created Kahoot! Pro. The idea is to give our users a way to showcase their company and products in an engaging, interactive way through games."

"As a creative agency, our goal is to provide memorable experiences and campaigns for our clients," said Christian Kruse, Social Media Advisor at JCP Nordic. "We used Kahoot! as an integral part during the launch of the new season of popular quiz game show QI for BBC in Norway, which gave the campaign an engaging and fun edge. We are excited for the launch of Kahoot! Pro which will provide a premium experience for agencies such as ours."

"We decided to incorporate kahoots during the halftime at home games in the 2017 season and it was the best decision ever!" said Daniel Engebretsen, head of visual entertainment at Vålerenga, a premier soccer club in Oslo, Norway. "To see a crowd of 3,000 engage in one activity at one time was a rush. We are excited to use Kahoot! Pro in our future games as the premium features will be a great value add to our match day experience, organization and commercial partners."

Kahoot!'s offerings for businesses now include Kahoot! Plus and Kahoot! Pro. Kahoot! Plus offers everything in the basic version plus premium features for internal classroom and mobile training. Kahoot! Pro includes all the features of Kahoot! Plus and allows to use Kahoot! for selling and marketing products, presenting and training outside the company.

Why go Pro?

Kahoot! Pro includes all the premium features of Kahoot! Plus and a few extras.

Only on Kahoot! Pro: play outside your company

Customers, partners, prospects, conference attendees - play Kahoot! with participants outside the company in presentations, events and other settings for a small or large number of participants.

Only on Kahoot! Pro: Dedicated customer success manager

A dedicated success manager will allow customers make the most of the experience by helping onboard Kahoot! successfully, answer any product questions, and making sure customers are getting the best possible return on investment.

Add branding with company logo

The company's corporate branding will appear in the game lobby, each of the questions and screens after the game.

Measure impact with advanced reports

View advanced, visual reports on game results and easily measure learning impact - how many answers were correct, how players performed, and more.

Assign challenges for mobile training

Assign Kahoot! challenges so that trainees play them in our mobile app and complete their training on the go.

Collaborate on games with your team

Invite other trainers or presenters from the company to Kahoot! Plus to create and host awesome games together.

Get a secure shared area for kahoots

Create and share games in the company's own private, secure area.

Keep Kahoot! free for schools

By signing up for Kahoot! Plus, help to keep our learning platform free for schools.

Pricing

Kahoot! Pro is available for a special introductory price of $199 a year per user -- a savings of over $40 compared to standard pricing.

Businesses can also opt just for Kahoot! Plus offered at $14.95 per user a month for a month-to-month subscription or $119.40 for a year if signing up for an annual subscription.

Kahoot!'s basic version, which offers the ability to create quizzes and other learning games for the classroom, is always available for free for schools and personal use.

About Kahoot!

Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! has turned game-based learning into a pop culture phenomenon. The game platform now hosts over 70 million monthly active users and a public library of 51 million learning games, created and shared by fans in more than 200 countries. Kahoot! is on a mission is to unlock the deepest potential of every learner, regardless of age or context, by making learning fun, magical, and engaging through games. Kahoot! is a global company with offices in Oslo, London, Austin and Palo Alto. Let's play!

Press Contacts:

Falguni Bhuta

falguni@kahoot.com

Sean D'Arcy (Norway)

sean@kahoot.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537189/Kahoot_Logo.jpg