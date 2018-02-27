Veniam Joins the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) to Help Move Massive Data for Autonomous Vehicles

Brings 10 Years of V2X Experience and Use Cases to the Group

PORTO, Portugal, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Veniam, the data networking company that delivered the largest commercial network of V2X mesh connected vehicles, announced today that it has joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). 5GAA is a global, cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology, and telecommunications industries (ICT), working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services.

As a 5GAA member, Veniam joins the industry vanguard that is defining the future of connected mobility and automated transportation. Veniam brings to the group its intellectual property portfolio of more than 100 patents, in addition to real-world experience with fleets, telecom operators, mobility providers, and global automotive players. Veniam has developed a unique perspective on the architectures, practical applications, implementation hurdles, and urban impact of a future filled with autonomous vehicles, and what it takes to move massive amounts of data between vehicles and the cloud.

"We are excited to welcome Veniam to the 5GAA consortium. With their strong expertise in mesh connected vehicles, we look forward to their contribution in defining and developing the next generation of connected mobility solutions," said Christoph Voigt, chairman of the 5GAA board.

"Veniam is very pleased to join the 5GAA and its diverse group of industry leaders. While building commercial networks of connected vehicles in Porto, New York, and Singapore, we developed many use cases, technical solutions, and ecosystem insights we feel would be valuable additions to these discussions," said Rui Costa, Veniam CTO. "We're excited to learn from fellow 5GAA group members as we work together to help improve the lives of millions of people by accelerating the shift toward safe, sustainable, and hyper-connected mobility."

About Veniam

Veniam provides the essential V2X data networking platform for connected and autonomous vehicles. With an IP portfolio of over 105 patents, Veniam's platform combines multi-network architectures, smart (and local) data management optimized for cost, security and quality of service (QoS), and low-latency, fail-safe vehicle-to-cloud communications. Building on 10+ years of experience deploying and operating commercial mesh networks of connected vehicles in Porto, Singapore and New York, Veniam's software makes use of wireless interfaces in vehicles, and can move terabytes of data between vehicles and the cloud. This creates a superior experience for human users, the auto industry, and mobility providers. Veniam is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, and has offices in New York, Porto, and Singapore.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646469/Veniam_Logo.jpg