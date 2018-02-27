New Home Device for Everyone: ShineOn - A Smart LED Lamp with Home Assistant Integrated

BUCHAREST, Romania, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bending Colors is launching a new handmade stylish led lamp with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrated on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.com

Start Up company Bending Colors is making their debut on the tech market with a unique device. Started in 2016, ShineOn lamp has tremendous market and product research work behind it, as well as testing and optimizing strategies. Analyzing the current home assistant devices on the market, Bending Colors presents a solution to satisfy the market needs.

Each ShineOn device is handmade and personalized by the founders themselves and has seven design options to compliment every room decor with materials ranging from hardwood to aluminium, from fabric to marble.

Great, immersive sound, voice controlled lights, wide range device-compatibility for home automation are just some of ShineOn features. This new-end smart light will help you control your home, do your shopping, set the right mood, plan your day and everything in between. After researching Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Bending Colors decided to implement full vocal control using both of them on ShineOn.

"After researching and hearing customer reviews about Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, we've decided to include both of them into ShineOn. This way, the customer can choose which assistant wants to be activated. Both of them will be running but one will be activated to respond after the keyword is triggered. If you want Alexa to respond, you say Alexa. If you want Google, you say "Ok Google". Why compare them to decide which one is suitable for you when you can have both? It is like having 2 home assistants, one smart led lamp, and great speakers all in one device" - Stefan Paduraru, ShineOn founder - computer engineer

The device comes with already programmed functions and features which makes it genuinely useful to have around, whether you want to set a timer or just set the mood:

1. Take full control of your streaming devices like Google Chromecast, Roku and Amazon Fire devices. Just say pause, ShineOn will know what's playing!

2. 3000K warm white LEDs makes a great reading light.

3. Two Class-D amplifiers power the custom-built drivers for rich sound.

4. Out-of-the-box full Philips Hue control: activate scenes and timers stored on bridge, display scene colors directly on the device

5. ShineOn wakes you up gently using the right colors and timed increasing brightness.

6. Just say "Let's party!" and ShineOn will listen to the music you're playing and pick the right colors for your lights so you can get your groove on.

7. Charge your devices using the included USB socket.

8. Although some manufacturers rendered the 3.5 audio jack obsolete, Bending Colors firmly support it and, as such, they've added it to ShineOn.

9. Use predefined commands like goodnight. Good morning, movie time or create your own.

10. Volume controls, toggle device lights, action button, microphone off

11. Using the included high precision light sensor, ShineOn detects both infrared and full spectrum light for exact calculations of lighting conditions.

12. If you are not in range to control the device using your voice, there is no problem. ShineOn has you covered with apps for iOS and Android.

13. Weather you are cooking or, you can set the timer and the alarm is through sound but also visual as the timer specific lights will let you know time's up.

14. Routines - support tying together more than two commands, and associates them with a trigger phrase. For example: movie time triggers Hue Lights, Chromecast,

"I've had the prototype for testing and I cannot wait to buy one. First of all, It became my comrade. From waking up in the morning, reading the news while I was making my coffee, telling me how the weather will be or what commute to take on my way to work to shopping online, planning a party, set the mood, adjust the temperature, read and have I mentioned the party? Great sound, great lights and I am sure there are other features I haven't discovered yet. Fun, entertaining, helpful, comrade!" - Charlton Durie - Ambion.com.au owner

Regarding many home assistant users concerns about privacy, ShineOn is not an always-listening and recording device. It comes with a handy mute button to stop the microphones. Also, ShineOn doesn't do anything with your voice until the hot word is triggered "Ok Google" or "Alexa". After you say your wake word Alexa and Google Assistant do start recording and sending the clips to the cloud. You can delete your requests and recordings manually from the app. Also, if you chose to activate the mute button, ShineOn does not become another desk object. You can still enjoy the lights, play music and set the mood from the app so you still have a smart lamp with speakers.

ShineOn will be on the market in March through indiegogo platform. The prices will be accessible and will differ according to the design version and materials. Users can get a 10% discount on all design versions in ShineOn pre-launch campaign https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/shineon/coming_soon#/.

