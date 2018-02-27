Insulated Water Bottles Market to be Worth Over US$ 4.1 Billion by 2026, Expansion of Global Market for Insulated Water Bottles Driven by Technological Advancements, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With changing requirements of consumer in terms of consuming drinking water, the demand for insulated water bottles has witnessed an upsurge. As a dietary lifestyle choice or a medical prescription, the consumption of hot water or warm fluids has increased among global consumers to a considerable extent. New technologies are being used to develop advanced insulated water bottles. Smart bottle technologies are being adopted to improve the functionality of insulated water bottles, while manufacturers are testing the insulation efficacy on new materials to extend their product lines. Ice Shaker, Thermos, 321 Strong, Geysa, Rehydrate-Pro, Fnova, Healthy Human, Mira, Hydro Flask, and Cayman Fitness are recognized as key players in the global insulated water bottles market that are expected to instrument the global production of insulated water bottles over the near future.

Transparency Market Research's latest forecast study has profiled these companies as the leading manufacturers of insulated water bottles in the world. The study predicts that majority of these companies will be offering products with advanced insulation through the use of superior insulation technologies such as dual-walled vacuum sealing. Over the forecast period, 2017-2026, it has been estimated that the globalinsulated water bottles marketwill reflect steady expansion at a 4.8% CAGR in terms of value. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global market for insulated water bottles will be worth over US$ 4.1 Bn.

APEJ to Register Highest Sales of Insulated Water Bottles

According to the regional analysis provided in the report, majority of market players in the global insulated water bottles landscape will be eyeing to expand their bases in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. China and India are being observed as lucrative grounds for cost-effective, large-scale production of insulated water bottles. Procurement of raw materials such as stainless steel and plastic remains relatively easy and cost-efficient in the APEJ region. In addition, the end-use of insulated water bottles among domestic consumer bases remains fairly high. By the end of 2026, the APEJ insulated water bottles market is expected to be worth nearly US$ 1.5 Bn.

High Demand for Mugs to Characterize Market Growth; Plastics to Represent Sought-After Materials for Insulated Water Bottle Manufacturing

The report has estimated that over the forecast period, the demand for mugs will continue to remain high. By the end of 2026, mugs will register highest sales by reflecting a global market value share of more than 36%. Key findings from the report reveal that majority of insulated water bottles will be made of plastic and will be used for everyday drinking purposes. Over the forecast period, the sales of insulated water bottles made of plastics is pegged to register a CAGR of 5%. Meanwhile, everyday usage of insulated water bottles is pegged to account for a global market value share of 44.1% by the end of 2026. In 2018 and beyond, major proportion of insulated water bottles manufactured in the world will be sold through modern trade outlets. Over US$ 1.7 Bn worth of insulated water bottles are likely to be sold across global modern trade outlets by 2026-end.

Comprehensive Assessment of Market Competition

Key manufacturers of insulated water bottles operating in the global market have been profiled in the report. Current market standings and latest strategic developments have been detailed in a section that reveals volumes of data on competitor analysis. Leading manufacturing trends, production challenges, value chain restructuring and several other aspects have been analyzed in this section. By assessing the information provided on global insulated water bottles competition landscape, market players can develop informed strategies that can enable them attain high-value business growth during the forecast period.

