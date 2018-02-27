WhatMatrix Launches use Case-based IT Product Recommendations, Automated Product Analysis, and new Matrix-Place'

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Explosive growth driving new category comparisons and new community contributors

WhatMatrix, the independent technology comparison and analysis site, today announced the release of its new comparison platform, designed to address the exploding demand for agnostic & customized product recommendations for businesses.

What's New:

Custom scores and analysis - Get product recommendations based on your priorities, edit and save priorities as Use Cases

Identify & Remediate Issues - The platform now identifies issues specific to your environment, and helps you to remediate limitations through validated Matrix-Place TM products

products More, Trusted Content - Expanded comparison categories, open community curation and new strict user validation to ensure veracity (free access)

"The new platform gives you unlimited access to unbiased and independent product insights. It allows you to make intelligent product decisions in a world dominated by dizzying technology changes, disruptive IT delivery models, and fake news," said Ruben Spruijt, Field CTO at Frame. "Making faster and more reliable product decisions - now based on custom requirements - with the ability to identify and fix product limitations, is a game-changer for self-service product research and solidifies WhatMatrix's reputation as "the" trusted source for technical product evaluations."

WhatMatrix has seen explosive growth, now hosting 11 technology categories and featuring over 114 products with in-depth technical evaluations to choose from.

"Our focus on providing independent and in-depth technical analysis, rather than sponsored 'marketing fluff', has attracted significant interest from users, community contributors, and vendors alike," commented Ephraim Baron, Category Lead Consultant - CMP.



Users value WhatMatrix's ability to provide trustworthy, technical insight and openly identify limitations. The framework has been expanded to automatically highlight those limitations and enable users to select from validated products in the newly established Matrix-Place to mitigate them. Vendors can submit suitable products to the Matrix-Place using a self-service interface.

WhatMatrix proudly welcomed several new esteemed individuals, communities, and independent consultancy firms as category consultants to its community of experts. Visitors can now select from the following categories:

Application Virtualization

Software Defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Platforms - SDS and HCI

Cloud Management Platforms

Public Cloud

Virtualization

Disaster Recovery As a Service - DRaaS

GPU - Graphic Processor Unit for End User Computing

UDM - Unified Device Management

Backup Solutions & More

In the next few weeks will see the upcoming release of Blockchain for business, virtual and augmented Reality and GPUs in the Public Cloud.

About WhatMatrix

WhatMatrix, the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community, has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing curated, free, and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today's business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike. For more information visit www.whatmatrix.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer

jane@hiviz-marketing.com

+44-7110-633488