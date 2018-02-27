E-commerce Payment Market Worth USD 135 Billion by 2022

PUNE, India, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ecommerce Payment Market 2018-2022 report is a new research report added to ReportsnReports.com. Top companies are Alibaba Group, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard. The analysts forecast global E-commerce payment market will register a revenue of almost USD 135 billion by 2022.

Get complete report on E-commerce Payment Market spread across 105 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 74 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1333159-global-e-commerce-payment-market-2018-2022.html .

Commenting on the E-commerce payment market report says one trend in the market is rise in mobile biometrics for payment. As per the current market scenario, the use of mobile devices for conducting financial and e-commerce transactions has increased significantly. Thus, this increasing trend is leading towards rapid innovation of biometrics technologies such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris recognition, signature recognition, keystroke recognition, and facial recognition.

According to the E-commerce payment market report, one driver in the market is rise in the usage of wireless networks. In the current market scenario, increasing internet and wireless broadband penetration are one of the primary drivers for the growth of the e-commerce market as it is driving the social and the mobility phenomenon across the market.

Order a copy of Global E-commerce Payment Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1333159 .

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security and privacy concerns. Payment service providers use online cookies to gather personal data and customer information so that they can customize advertising messages to target key audiences. The indiscriminate use of cookies can infringe client privacy, while location-based online services have raised privacy concerns because these can reveal the geographical location of the customer. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global E-commerce payment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Another related report is Global Venture Capital Investment Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global venture capital investment market to grow at a CAGR of 27.48% during the period 2018-2022. Companies are Accel, Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital, Lowercase Capital, Sequoia Capital, and UNION SQUARE VENTURES. The other prominent vendors in the market are Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global venture capital investment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the venture capital investment. Fintech solutions provide alternative finance firms with a platform for investors to directly come across companies and individuals looking for equity financing and debt. The technology has enabled new players to take faster decisions, engage with customers more precisely, and run operations at low cost-to-income ratios compared with traditional banks. Browse complete Venture Capital Investment Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1286831-global-venture-capital-investment-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Banking and Financial Services Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/banking-services/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013

Maharashtra, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml