ResellerClub Turns 12, Celebrates With Discounts as Part of the Big Birthday Bash Sale

NEW YORK, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ResellerClub, a brand owned by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., and provider of cloud solutions, web hosting and other web presence products to web professionals, completes its 12th year in business this February. To celebrate this milestone, ResellerClub is offering up to 50% off on their hosting and domains products as part of their Big Birthday Bash Sale. The sale commenced in February 2018.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130522/614177 )



Here are the details of the discounts one can enjoy:

Multi-Domain Hosting - Flat 40% off

Cloud Hosting - Flat 50% off

Dedicated Servers - Up to 20 % off

Reseller Hosting - Up to 50% off

Speaking about ResellerClub's 12th anniversary, Shridhar Luthria, Vice-President, Channel Partnerships at Endurance International Group and Business Head of ResellerClub said, "We're extremely grateful and privileged to have completed 12 years in this industry. Looking back from where we started with just a few employees to how we've grown to a global team with a collective vision to create a marketplace for web pros today, we're humbled.

To celebrate this milestone, we're offering discounts on a few of our popular domains and web hosting products. We believe this is a great opportunity for those getting started and for our existing clients to ramp up their business and set the tone for a fabulous 2018. We want this year to be for the web pros and we're doing all we can to support that vision."

In addition to offeringweb hosting and domains, ResellerClub is offering even more product choices and options for web pros.In this past year, ResellerClub launched various products such as CMS hosting, a higher performance VPS variant with SSD, a new website builder from Weebly and more.ResellerClub has also revamped its website to reflect this multi-brand marketplace vision and underscore its expanding product offering.

For more information on the Big Birthday Bash Sale, visit:india.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for products and services for web professionals to enable small businesses to build meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (em) powers millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,600 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit:http://www.endurance.com.

Media Contact:

Karthik Balachander

pr@resellerclub.com

+91-22-6720-7791

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications

ResellerClub

