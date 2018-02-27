Ethereum News Update
Among seasoned Ethereum investors, there's a belief that Bitcoin will undergo a crisis moment at some point in the future.
Here's what would theoretically happen: Bitcoin starts to lose investor confidence, Ethereum is treated as a safe-haven asset, investment flows from BTC to ETH increase, and then the ETH/BTC ratio rises above 1.0.
This moment is referred to as the "flippening"-the precise moment that Ethereum is crowned leader of all cryptocurrencies.
Naturally, it's impossible to forecast a precise date for this event.
