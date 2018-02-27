BearingPoint's market-leading tax reporting solution EasyTax has been chosen by Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited to enhance services for its clients

Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited, a leading private wealth manager located in the Bahamas that serves high-net-worth individuals as well as corporations and institutions, has chosenBearingPoint's EasyTax to produce offshore tax reports for its clients. Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited decided to use BearingPoint's EasyTax solution to support its international clients in the preparation of their tax statements in order to fulfil their tax reporting requirements. More than 80 financial institutions worldwide are already using EasyTax for on- and offshore tax reporting.

"Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited's competitive advantage is dependent on our ability to deliver the very best in products and service solutions to our clients. Our relationship with BearingPoint and the use of its EasyTax solution is indicative of our commitment to high quality solutions that help manage and protect our clients' wealth," says Sandro Lardi, Head Information Technology at Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited.

Financial institutions in financial offshore centers are preparing to provide jurisdiction-specific tax reporting services to their clients. Initiatives such as the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI) and the implementation of OECD's common reporting standard (CRS) are the main drivers behind increasing client requests for such services from their banks.

"The demand for high-quality tax reporting services for clients from an increasing number of different tax jurisdictions is growing in many of the most prominent financial off-shore centers. Tax transparency has become a reality. Sophisticated client tax reporting is about to become an essential service and a factor of differentiation for financial institutions such as banks, asset managers, family offices and trusts," says Ronald Frey, Partner at BearingPoint.

BearingPoint's EasyTax standard tax reporting solution is built upon more than 15 years of development and support for banks in assisting their clients' tax filing obligations in more than 20 jurisdictions. The solution produces country specific tax reports and enables financial institutions to provide their clients with a service to ease their tax filing duties. EasyTax clients include private and wealth management banks, family offices, retail banks, banking package providers and tax reporting service providers.

For more information about BearingPoint RegTech products, please visit http://www.reg.tech or http://www.bearingpointabs.com

About Ansbacher

Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited is one of the oldest and most respected private banks and trust companies in The Bahamas. Its products and services include multi-currency accounts, secure online access, global custody, deposit products, short-term investments, foreign exchange products and trading and investment services. These products and services are tailored to individual clients, external asset managers and discretionary/advisory mandates. Its fiduciary products and services include trusts, private holding companies, foundations, family offices, private trust companies and family advisory. Ansbacher is a member of AF Holdings Ltd, a group of leading and trusted financial services, healthcare and media companies and real estate holdings based in The Bahamas. The Bank is regulated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas and operates within and is governed by the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

