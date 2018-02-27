Recognition validates Symphony's position as leading global RPA pureplay

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) as one of only two certified Gold Level Capability Providers in the world and the first RPA Pureplay to achieve such a distinction.

This latest achievement builds upon an already deep and long-standing relationship with Blue Prism. In addition to its Gold Capability Provider status, Symphony is also a Silver Implementation Partner and an Accredited Training Partner of Blue Prism. Established as a process-first digital solution provider, Symphony has developed an unrivaled team of RPA and Intelligent Automation experts across the globe. The company also offers a toolkit of accelerators and pre-built modules that make it the firm-of-choice for enterprises serious about deploying RPA quickly and successfully.

This Gold Capability Provider certification comes on the tail of winning the coveted Blue Prism 'Best Practice and Implementation Award' in June 2017. This recognition further cements Symphony as one of Blue Prism's most decorated and holistic partners with a proven track record of enabling global enterprises to develop capabilities and deploy enterprise-grade digital workforces at scale.

To achieve the Gold Capability Provider certification, Symphony met Blue Prism's rigorous requirements, demonstrating excellence in client support, adhering to the Blue Prism Robotic Operating Model (ROM) and achieving large-scale deployments of more than 100 active robots in production for leading enterprises in numerous industries. Applying best-in-class approaches and processes, including Symphony's proprietary factory model which accelerates design, configuration and testing of enterprise-grade RPA deployments positions Symphony to offer clients world-class expertise and unrivaled experience.

"This Gold Partnership Status is proof of how seriously we take our craft in enabling enterprises. We are seeing a growing number of companies that want to 'go big' with RPA and Intelligent Automation in 2018 and we are purpose-built to be the firm they can 'go big' with," said David Brain, Symphony Co-Founder and COO, GSA 2016 Consultant of the Year and former Chairman of the Blue Prism Users Forum. "I'm immensely proud of the entire team that made this achievement possible and I want to thank our global roster of clients for trusting us to be their partners on their largest and most complex Digital Operations programs."

"Symphony Ventures has always been a team we trust to successfully apply our proprietary ROM framework. The company won our Implementation Partner award for a reason," said Neil Wright, Director of Professional Services, Blue Prism. "Becoming a Gold Capability Partner is just one more proof point of Symphony's quality and skill at helping Blue Prism customers develop successful digital workforces."

Symphony Ventures recently shared an example of a large-scale partnership and success on a Blue Prism Café hosted webinar titled, 'Roadmap to Self Sufficiency.' During the webinar, Lloyds Banking Group discussed how Symphony has assisted the organization with capability development, design and extensive implementations on the road to a significant enterprise-grade RPA deployment. The webinar can be found on Blue Prism's website here

