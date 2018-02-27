sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,95 Euro		-0,32
-7,49 %
WKN: A14S7U ISIN: US33812L1026 Ticker-Symbol: 5FB 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FITBIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FITBIT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,868
3,90
18:09
3,86
3,89
18:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADIDAS AG
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADIDAS AG181,85+0,28 %
FITBIT INC3,95-7,49 %