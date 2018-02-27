Opporty International Inc.: Innovative Business-Oriented Platform to Empower Mass Adoption of Blockchain and Crypto Payments in the US

Opporty Shakes Up the Status Quo by Enabling Off-Platform Payments in ETH and BTC through its Smart Widgets, Revolutionizing Business Validation on the Blockchain

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Opporty, a Delaware-based, blockchain-powered, avant-garde startup founded by Sergey Grybniak, is very pleased to report that it has released innovative smart widgets that allow third-party platforms to list crypto-based offers and accept payment for services using ETH and BTC, directly at their websites, propelling mass adoption of blockchain.

With its set goal of bringing blockchain to the people, Opporty has made concrete steps towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency payments. Two weeks ago, Universal Accounting Systems became New York's first accounting firm that officially accepts payments using cryptocurrency by offering preparation of individual tax returns on the blockchain through the platform. Hudson Law Group, a legal office run by David Treyster, followed suit by creating some crypto-based offers of its own at the Opporty marketplace.

"The strong and increasing level of interest in crypto that businesses demonstrate validates the importance of Opporty's mission," says Mr. Grybniak, Opporty Founder. "We believe that Opporty has come up with the accurate business model that may empower companies all over the nation to start adopting crypto payments and to move their operations to the blockchain."

Already enabling crypto payments on the platform, Opporty has taken things a step further by empowering businesses with off-platform crypto payments through the implementation of its innovative smart widgets at websites of verified companies listing crypto-based offers at Opporty.

Designed to be seamlessly placed on any website, smart widgets allow consumers to view and select crypto-based services, and then make transactions with ETH or BTC, outside the Opporty platform (Opporty's OPP token will soon be added as another payment option).

As the next step of its development cycle, the Opporty team will supplement its smart widgets with Opporty Scores. Built on top of Proof-of-Expertise protocol and Opporty's private blockchain, the business scoring system will analyze transaction metadata and provider activities to display an accurate, niche-specific ranking of individual businesses.

Finally, Opporty.com will enable the semi-automatic creation of crypto wallets in user accounts at the Opporty platform. The wallet generation process will consist of a few simple steps that will take only a few minutes to set up.

With the full-scale support of crypto payments on and off the platform through its smart widgets, innovative domain-relevant business scoring system, and simplification of cryptocurrency wallet creation, Opporty spurs the mass adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain in the United States. It establishes an efficient, blockchain-powered ecosystem, which is mutually beneficial to business owners and consumers by virtue of its user-friendliness, immutability, accuracy, and safety.

About Opporty:

Opporty International Inc. is a Delaware-based startup and the managing company of Opporty.com. A business relationships ecosystem consisting of Proof-of-Expertise protocol and a B2B platform for business transactions, Opporty aims to become a global business marketplace and an expertise validation provider on the blockchain, establishing and growing trusted business relationships globally.

Contact:

Sergey Grybniak

Opporty International Inc.

pr@opporty.com

SOURCE: Opporty International Inc.