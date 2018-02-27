Ryanair has announced plans to close its one aircraft Glasgow International base from November. The budget airline will cut the number of routes out of Glasgow to just three from 23, and switch the one aircraft and routes to Derry, Lisbon, Sofia, Riga and Berlin to Edinburgh Airport. It's estimated that around 300 jobs could be lost at Glasgow Airport as a result. Three routes will remain at Glasgow, to Dublin, Krakow and Wroclaw, which will be operated by plans and crews based elsewhere. The ...

