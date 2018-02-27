Abaco Capital expects to return capital to its shareholders after failing to make an acquisition in timeframe allotted by stock market rules. AIM-listed Abaco, which had cash balances of approximately £19.2m as at 26 February 2018, was classified as a cash shell following the demerger of its formerly wholly owned subsidiary Oxford Pharmascience, which required the company to make an acquisition which constituted a reverse takeover under within six months. Directors evaluated a number of ...

