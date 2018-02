North Africa-focussed oil and gas company SDX Energy has spud its SAH-2 development well on the Sebou permit in Morocco, it announced on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said the SAH-2 well was anticipated to take 15-20 days to drill. "If successful, [the well[ is anticipated to be completed, flow tested and connected to existing infrastructure in the near term," the board said in its short statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...