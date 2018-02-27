Markets in Asia finished mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China finishing well into the red as the region took a breather from its recent highs. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 1.07% at 22,389.86, as the yen weakened 0.09% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.03. The financials, manufacturing and technology industries all shone in Tokyo, with Fanuc Manufacturing adding 1.81%, Fast Retailing ahead 0.78%, Honda Motor up 2.03% and SoftBank Group 0.7% higher. On the mainland, the Shanghai ...

