Frank Recruitment Group Appoints President of Americas and Targets Accelerated Growth

Staffing industry veteran Sunny Ackerman to lead company's growth in US markets.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Niche technology recruitment firm Frank Recruitment Groupannounced today it has appointed Sunny Ackerman as President of Americas, effective March 5, 2018. Most recently, Ackerman served as Vice President and General Manager at Manpower.

Ackerman will oversee and expand Frank Recruitment Group's outreach and presence across the Americas, including opening new strategic hubs and increasing the headcount in all existing hubs.

A veteran of the recruitment industry, Ackerman has more than 20 years of experience helping clients recruit talent and drive business performance. She is recognized for conceptualizing and aligning talent strategies to business strategies and has a track record of achieving and surpassing business growth expectations.

"Over the years I have been fortunate to work with incredibly talented colleagues. I have focused on creating solutions for our customers' complex business challenges and building high performing teams," said Sunny Ackerman. "I can't wait to get started with Frank Recruitment Group and to help businesses solve their cloud technology staffing needs by providing the talent they need, when they need it."

In 2015 and 2017, Ackerman was featured in the Staffing Industry Analyst Global Power 100 list, which recognizes influential female leaders in the industry.

"There are very few people out there with over two decades of experience in this industry and the knowledge, experience, and reputation that Sunny Ackerman has," said James Lloyd-Townshend, CEO of Frank Recruitment Group. "As our business continues to grow, we are dedicated to attracting and hiring the very best talent to help us reach our aims and objectives. We know that Sunny will be a great asset and we look forward to seeing the success that her appointment will bring."

The United States is a crucial market for Frank Recruitment Group, and this appointment highlights the company's ongoing investment into the country. Frank Recruitment Group has strategic hubs in Dallas, San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York, as well offices in the United Kingdom, Berlin, Australia, and Singapore.

"Frank Recruitment Group is the go-to provider in cloud technology recruiting, offering unmatched insight and expertise into products as well as the needs of the businesses that use them," said Shamik Patel of TPG Growth. "Sunny's addition to the team reflects the company's strong momentum, as it continues to establish itself as an integral player in each of the markets it serves. We are pleased to support Frank Recruitment Group in its exciting growth."

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, in 2007, Frank Recruitment Group has a unique service model that divides its business into seven core brands that are each dedicated to a single product, such as Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, NetSuite, and AWS.

