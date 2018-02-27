NUGL Inc.: NUGL is the New Standard for Cannabis Technology

LOS ANGELES CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), a US-based technology company, is the only cannabis metasearch with equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell fake reviews or top spot listings, so our data stays true. Our Brand-to-Shop connections offer a simple way to verify brand retailers near you. Find brands, strains, shops and services in the purest way possible.

NUGL.com continues to build what we claim to be simply the best technology in the cannabis industry. As we near closer to launching in BETA format ahead of schedule, we are implementing the building blocks for scalability and massive growth. The new website, which can be found at NUGL.it, is more descriptive and informative and speaks about our future plans. Ryan Bartlette, CMO, explains, "Everything we do is focused on user experience. Our philosophy is simple - make it fun and easy to use, with the purest and most unbiased results." The new website is laying the foundation to define the NUGL culture and how the company will be perceived in the industry.

Stay tuned - NUGL will be releasing the new platform and an abundance of new and exciting features in the next coming weeks. You can get a preview of all the upcoming changes on all of our social media platforms. "We have been building the new back-end for months. This is the foundation of the technology, and for that matter the company. Our technology is a key element of our long-term success. We are confident and want to add transparency to build shareholder confidence by posting what is coming in the next few weeks on our social media," said Brandon Vargas, CEO.

