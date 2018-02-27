ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

LD Micro to Host 60 Emerging Growth Companies

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, will participate at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon, CFO David Wells and CTO Michael Thornton will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the LD Micro Virtual Webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Webinar Link: Please click here



The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small and micro-cap space. View ENDRA Life Sciences profile here.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

Please register for the LD Micro Webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webinar, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235. The webinar will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. For additional information, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™) system to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally, representing an estimated $13 billion global ultrasound market opportunity. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.