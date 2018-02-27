Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior's Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (TPK) Gold- Silver- Copper Project: Heavy Lifting Done- Drill Ready Targets Now Prepared for Additional Discoveries

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF) has successfully completed a significant multi-disciplinary mineral exploration program on its 100% owned TPK property during the third quarter of 2017 (see Northern Superior Resources press releases: December 6, 2017; November 8, 2017; October 18, 2017; October 11, 2017). After an absence of any sustained follow-up exploration on the property for almost four years, Northern Superior has re-evaluated and revised its core hole drilling targets on both the Annex and Big Dam areas of the property (Figure 1). This was achieved through:

a) prospecting, boulder and till sampling programs;

b) re-evaluation of all geophysical data;

c) re-evaluation of key drill holes derived from a previous partners core drill program; and

d) integration and re-evaluation of all geoscientific information encompassing past and recently completed exploration on the property.

All exploration programs conducted by Northern Superior Resources are undertaken with the cooperation and assistance of Neskantaga First Nation under an Early Exploration Benefits Agreement.

KEY FINDINGS

Prospecting, boulder (191 samples) and till (290 samples) sampling programs within the Annex area of the property (see Northern Superior Resources press release, October 11, 2017): - Confirmed and provided a definitive cut-off for the Keely Lake gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor (Figure 2);

- Confirmed that the area hosts potential for significant gold, silver and copper mineralization, as defined by the discovery of several new gold, silver and copper targets (Figures 3 and 4; see Northern Superior Resources press release, December 6, 2017; October 11, 2017); and

- Confirmed that the property is also host to a new target area of potential economic interest namely, Fishbasket Lake Copper target (Cu-Ag-Zn)- a mineralized system independent of the one associated with the Big Dam/ New Growth gold grain-in-till dispersal apron.

Prospecting and boulder sampling (251 samples) in the Big Dam area on the property assisted in defining new targets for core hole drilling as well as refined the location of existing targets (Figures 5 and 6; see Northern Superior Resources press release, November 8, 2017; October 18, 2017).

Re-logging, sampling and petrographic studies of key drill core from historic drill programs completed within the Big Dam area by a former partner (see Northern Superior Resources press release, November 8, 2017): - Provided new insight on the lithologies and types of alteration associated with structures and mineralized intercepts of economic interest; and - New plotting of the existing drill hole data in 3-D also changed the interpretation of the geometry of shear zones associated with gold mineralization.

A rigorous re-examination of all geoscientific information (till geochemistry data, boulder geochemistry, reverse circulation and existing core hole drilling aided by petrographic studies) provided new insight into the placement of drill hole collars for a forthcoming round of drill hole testing, thereby maximizing the Company's future chances of success.

Re-examination of all geoscientific also re-affirmed:

- Extension of the Big Dam gold grain-in-till dispersal apron for an additional 29 km west across the property into the New Growth area, as defined by an arsenic-in-till anomaly that extends down-ice from, the related 35 km long east-west gold-bearing structure (Figure 7); and

- Multiple discoveries, already made on the TPK property, both in drill core and from previous prospecting programs- many of these simply requiring a focussed core drill program to define size and grade of the associated mineralization (Table 1; see Northern Superior Resources press release, November 8, 2017).

T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior Resources states, "All the heavy lifting required to ensure the success of the next phase of drilling on the TPK property is now complete. We are confident that the TPK property is now well positioned for the discovery of not one, but two regional, mineralized systems contained within the boundaries of the property, achievable only through focussed, well- funded and sustained drill programs."

A PowerPoint presentation providing the history and economic potential of the TPK property is available on the Company's website, Investor Presentations, "Investors Tab."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, as well as on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (Que´bec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. The Company's remaining properties (all 100% owned) in Québec and Northwestern Ontario are available for option.

Qualified Person

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosure has been approved by Ron Avery (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Avery is an independent consultant to Northern Superior and is the QP for the TPK property.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

Fax: (705) 525 -7701

e-mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. The TPK property, illustrating: a) the Big Dam, New Growth and Annex portions of the property; b) location of year- round exploration camp; c) existing trail system from camp to key targets in the Big Dam area; and d) proposed trail from the camp to the current winter road.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 2. The Keely Lake gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor: 3.5 km wide by 13.5 km long), containing 10 kg basal till samples with gold grain values of up to 1,690 grains, of which 99.4% of the grains are classified as pristine. Embedded within this corridor are boulders that assay as high as 727 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, and 4.05 % copper. Source of gold grains and mineralized boulders is a newly discovered greenstone belt.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 3. Gold targets, Annex area, as defined by the distribution and concentration of gold grains-in-till samples and gold- mineralized boulders.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 4. Silver and copper targets, Annex area, as defined by the distribution and concentration of silver and copper-mineralized boulders.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 5. Gold targets, Big Dam area, as defined by the distribution of gold-bearing boulders.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 6. Silver targets, Big Dam area, as defined by the distribution of silver-bearing boulders.

To view the graphic, please click here

Figure 7. Distribution of arsenic-in-till geochemistry within the Big Dam and New Growth areas. Note that anomalous arsenic samples clearly extend down- ice of the 35 km gold- bearing fault. This gold bearing structure is clearly defined in the Company's proprietary airborne magnetic surveys of the area. Also associated with this arsenic anomaly are till samples that area anomalous in gold.

To view the graphic, please click here

Table 1. Summary of press releases highlighting key previous discoveries on the TPK property.

Date Press Release Highlighted Discoveries 2012, June 8 Rainy River Resources and Northern TPK-12-030: 59.60g/t Au; +92.30g/t Ag; +3.19% Cu/ 0.50m Superior Resources announce TPK-12-034: 16.15g/t Au/ 1.50m completion of 2012 drill program at TPK-12-040: 7.85g/t Au/ 0.80m the TPK project TPK-12-043: 8.85g/t Au/ 1.00m 2011, Dec. 6 Northern Superior Resources Inc. Defined extension of the gold- bearing shear zone defines the extension of the from 6km to 35km east-west across the Big Dam TPK gold-bearing shear zone onto and New Growth areas of the TPK property the New Growth property, northwestern Ontario 2011, April 13 Rainy River and Northern Superior TPK-11-013: 4.74g/t Au/ 6.84m announce initial assays and the TPK-11-013: 15.52g/t Au/1.50m completion of diamond drilling at TPK-11-013: 33.90g/t Au/ 0.50m the TPK project TPK-11-014: 3.63g/t Au/ 0.80m TPK-11-015: 10.15g/t Au/ 0.40m TPK-11-015: 3.11g/t Au/ 1.74m 2011, Feb. 4 Rainy River and Northern Superior TPK-10-009: 6.90g/t Au/ 0.80m announce final phase I results and TPK-10-010: 1.80g/t Au/ 2.50m commencement of winter drilling Incl: 5.10g/t Au/ 0.50m at the TPK project TPK-10-011: 1.00g/t Au/ 2.40m TPK-10-011: 1.50g/t Au/ 1.50m TPK-10-011: 1.60g/t Au/ 1.40m 2010, Dec. 13 Rainy River and Northern Superior TPK-10-004: 25.90g/t Au/ 13.50m discover gold at TPK project: Incl: 046.00g/t Au/ 0.50m 25.90g/t Au over 13.50m in Incl: 139.40g/t Au/ 1.70m TPK-10-004 Incl: 749.00g/t Au/ 0.30m Incl: 127.00g/t Au/ 0.70m TPK-10-005: 3.80g/t Au/ 1.20m 2009, Jan. 6 Northern Superior discovers new Grab Sample: 3.34g/t Au gold showing, gold- bearing Grab Sample: 8.90g/t Au ductile shear zones at TPK gold project 2008, Aug. 6 Northern Superior Resources Inc. CAN08-021: 1.03g/t Au/ 0.50m provides update on TPK gold CAN08-027: 3.44g/t Au/ 0.37m property CAN08-028: 1.10g/t Au/ 1.50m CAN08-030: 3.34g/t Au/ 0.50m CAN08-030: 1.05g/t Au/ 1.50m 2008, Jan. 21 Superior reports historical and Grab Sample: 9.57g/t Au current gold assay results from the Grab Sample: 154.10g/t Au TPK (Canopener) project, Channel Sample: 42.24g/t Au/ 1.27m northwestern Ontario Historical DDH: 3.17g/t Au/ 1.30m Historical DDH: 2.25g/t Au/ 1.50m Historical DDH: 3.36g/t Au/ 2.59m

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.