American International Ventures, Inc.: American International Ventures Inc. Acquires Geoenergy USA, Inc.

LITHIA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / American International Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: AIVN). On February 20, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of GeoEnergy USA, Inc. for twenty-five million common shares. GeoEnergy develops coal to liquids and other energy and natural resource projects worldwide using patented proprietary technologies and has over one billion tons of coal under its control with a conversion to heavy crude factor of 4 times which is equivalent to four billion barrels of synthetic crude oil reserves.

Due to recent developments in the US Tax Code and the current administration's recognition of the value-added products that can use "coal as a feedstock," the Geo Group can now compete in the world energy sector with a presence in the United States. With the positive shift in global markets and demand for energy, it now makes sense to "bring our assets back home."

GeoEnergy is relocating its World Headquarters from Singapore to West Virginia (USA) and is looking forward to supporting the rebirth of coal and coal-derived products for market to the chemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, and agriculture industries.

The board appointed Robert G. Polce, Jr. (58), Chief Executive Officer, of American International Ventures Inc.

Mr. Polce has lived and worked in the Asia-Pacific region for the past 25 years and has vast experience in business as an executive, principle, consultant, and investor. He is a seasoned International Financier and Private Equity Investor. He has acted as Trustee and Trade & Project Financing Specialist for European and Middle Eastern Private Trusts, with focus concentrated on the natural resource and energy sectors.

Early in his career, while working in Switzerland, he acquired special skills and associations while connected with one of the largest commodity trading houses in the world. He also was affiliated with P&F Petro Credit in Zurich in a similar role.

He then headed the BBF Trading Group of Companies headquartered in Singapore, serving as the company's Managing Director for 8 years. The BBF Groups' activities included mining, timber processing, real estate development and physical commodity trading in 11 countries throughout SE Asia.

He is experienced in underwriting public and private capital projects. His specialties include asset-based financing using proven mineral reserves ("In-Ground" assets). He has spent over 25 years in the Pacific Rim providing trade financing and project development including Coal and other natural resources in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and more.

Most recently, Mr. Polce headed the GEO Group of Companies as their Chief Executive Officer. GEO is a diversified mining and mineral asset management company that is involved in energy, natural resource and fuel-related industries. GEO has primarily operated in the South East Asian region.

He will now focus his work on the transition of Geo holdings into AIVN.

AIVN Appointed Jose G. Garcia, (64) President, Mr. Garcia will retain his position as President of the Company's indirect subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico. Mr. Garcia has more than 12 years of mining experience with a background in consulting, identification of viable properties, production projections and advisor in operations. Mr. Garcia formerly served as vice president of U.S. Precious Metals (ticker: USPR), a publicly traded company.

Paul "Mike" Muncy (63) was also appointed as Director and Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Muncy brings over 35 years' experience in mining and extraction. For the past 11 years, he also served as Chief Technology Officer for the GeoAsia Group, based in Singapore. Mr. Muncy responsibilities with GeoAsia was to provide due diligence and investigate new technologies that could enhance that companies extensive mining operations and heavy industry holdings in Indonesia.

American International Ventures, Inc. (AIVN) is a gold and silver mining company with a focus on acquiring mines in operator friendly regions of the United States and Mexico. AIVN flagship mining property "The Mother Lode" in Baja California, Mexico is an enormous mining district, with a rich history starting at the turn of the 20th century when over 200,000 ounces of gold was mined in only 10 years. Only 10% of the property has been tested for gold; the areas that have, return consistently high-grade results.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and cost of mining programs, anticipated exploration and metallurgical test program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the potential for any mining or production are to be considered forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Federal Securities law, AIVN does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date hereof.

