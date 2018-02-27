Edgewater Wireless Strengthens Board With New Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the developer of WiFi3' ultra-wideband, multi-channel WiFi for high-density/high-interference wireless applications, today announced Mr. Steve Andrews has been elected to the company's Board of Directors, along with Edgewater Wireless President & CEO Andrew Skafel, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Steve Andrews has over 25 years as an executive in the communications industry, spending the greater part of his career to date with British Telecom (BT). He transitioned from BT in 2009 to pursue his career as a Technology Investor, Advisor and Non-Executive Director, Steve has extensive experience in business management, M&A, customer engagement, telecom operations and product development. He is also a Board Advisor to Wireless Broadband Alliance which formulates industry strategies for WiFi and related technologies.

"Throughout my career I have focused much of my time on how leading edge communications technologies can transform our lives and the way we work. I am excited to work with the team at Edgewater Wireless," said Mr. Andrews. "Edgewater Wireless is revolutionizing how we all use WiFi technology and I am looking forward to using my experience and insights to deliver a tangible contribution to the company."

Steve's extensive accomplishments in the wireless communications market include;

Formed a unique Mobile Network Virtual Operator network sharing agreement between BT and Vodafone to offer wireless services under the BT Mobile banner to both consumer and business customers,

Lead the creation of Europe's first 3G deployment in the Isle of Man ,

first 3G deployment in the , Launched the first wireless public high-speed wireless (WiFi) broadband network in London, UK to cover the core of the West End of the city and a further 10 city zones across the UK,

to cover the core of the West End of the city and a further 10 city zones across the UK, Lead the development of a world-first fixed-mobile service, enabling roaming between mobile and WiFi,

Launched the highly successful BT Home Hub WiFi service that transformed the UK Broadband market and remains at the forefront of BT's broadband strategy today.

"Steve is a pioneer in the wireless industry and we are excited to welcome him to Edgewater's board of directors," said Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater Wireless. "We believe his strong experience, especially in building business across both Europe and the United Kingdom, will be extremely valuable as demand for WiFI3 and wireless technology, which optimizes the use of limited RF bands, continues to grow around the world."

Election of the Board of Directors and confirmation of the company's governance resolutions took place at the 2017 Annual General Meeting on February 22, 2018. In a meeting of the newly constituted Board following the AGM, Brian Imrie was appointed Chair.

Backed by 24 patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is the best solution for in high-density WiFi applications. Edgewater's patented technology mitigates adjacent and co-channel interference to enable multiple, concurrent channels of transmit and receive from a single WiFi standards-compliant radio. Delivering the highest channel density in the industry means fewer access points to deliver the highest Quality of Service (QoS) for users. For more information on High-Density WiFi solutions and OEM packages, visit: http://www.edgewaterwireless.com or http://www.aera.io/

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.:

Edgewater Wireless develops and commercializes leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. Edgewater Wireless delivers advanced product solutions designed to meet the high-density, high quality of service (QoS) and high-reliability needs of service providers and theircustomers. Leveraging over twenty-four (24) patents, Edgewater's WiFi3' is redefining WiFi technology with its wide-band, multi-channel radio and high-capacity Access Point solutions, and delivering next generation WiFi, today.

The best solution for High-Density WiFi networks, Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 powered access point products enable innovative service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services (like VoWiFI) for high-density wireless data demand in any environment.

Do more with less! Fewer access points delivering high quality service at a lower overall deployment cost make our patented WiFi3' technology the right choice for your next WiFi network.

Explore the evolution of Wi-Fi at http://www.EdgewaterWireless.com and http://www.aera.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless' actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Edgewater Wireless Investor Contact:

Matt Massey

VP, Marketing

T: +1-613-797-9628

E: mattm@edgewaterwireless.com

W: http://www.edgewaterwireless.com

Edgewater Wireless Media Contact

Jennifer Schenberg

T: +1-917-445-4454

E: jennifer@penvine.com

