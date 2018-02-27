Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") is pleased to announce it has commenced reverse circulation ("RC") drilling on its 100% owned Ramsey silver project located in La Paz County, Arizona.

Q1 2018 RC Drilling Program

Phase 1 of the 2018 RC exploration drilling program at the Ramsey silver project consists of six holes to be drilled to the northeast of the previous series of eleven drill holes which have all intersected disseminated silver across tens of metres in iron-rich Tertiary rhyolite and underlying Cretaceous metasediments above a low angle detachment fault floored by Precambrian granite.

The first hole, R1801was drilled vertically 50 metres northeast of vertical core hole R1605-C, which intersected 47.7 metres grading 32.4 gpt Ag from 76.4 to 123.8 metres below 30 metres of post-mineral cemented alluvium. R1801 drilled through 53.35 metres of post-mineral cemented alluvium before entering the iron-rich Tertiary rhyolite, and drilled through the target interval before penetrating the detachment fault and underlying granite, terminating at 183 metres depth. The samples for R1801 have been delivered to the laboratory for sample prep and analyses.

Drill hole R1802 was drilled 33 metres south of R1801 and was designed to test the target section encountered in the previous eleven holes in the target area. It drilled through 44.2 metres of post-mineral cemented alluvium before encountering the iron-rich host Tertiary rhyolite and the target section, intersecting the detachment fault at 170.7 metres and terminating in granite at 180 metres.

Drill hole R1803 was drilled 33 metres southeast of R1802 and is in progress as of this press release, having drilled through 35 metres of post-mineral cemented alluvium before entering the iron-rich rhyolite and target interval.

Drill holes R1804, R1805, and R1806 will also be drilled at 33-metre intervals to obtain a sense of the continuity and variability of mineralization along a fence of holes covering approximately 200 metres of length before planning further drill holes to test beneath the extensive post-mineral cemented alluvium which conceals the host geology and any surface expression of the mineral system.

A second phase of drill holes consisting of 10 RC holes have also been permitted on patented claims with the Arizona Department of Water Resources, pending receipt of results from this round of drilling and fine-tuning of the actual locations to be drilled based upon the results received from this initial round of drilling.

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

All drill hole samples are stored on site prior to transport under strict chain of custody to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Samples are dried, and then each sample is crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a 250 gram split is taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, subject to a four-acid digestion, and then analyzed by ICP/MS for a 48-element package including silver, lead, zinc, and barium. Samples over 100 ppm silver and over 10,000 ppm lead or zinc are re-analyzed using ICP for higher concentration levels. Selected intervals with high silver values are re-submitted for 1-assay ton fire assays for gold.

Greg Hahn, President and CEO of the Company, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring the historically producing Ramsey Mine in Western Arizona. Surface mapping, geophysical surveying, geochemical sampling, and one year of drilling have identified a large area carrying strong surface geochemical values adjacent to the historic mine. The eleven holes drilled to date have intersected significant silver mineralization across tens of meters of thickness beneath tens of meters of alluvial cover and altered rhyolite.

