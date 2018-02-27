Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2018) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) (FSE: 61M) (the "Company") announces that it Mr. John Theobald has been appointed President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Theobald's unique combination of capital markets and industrial minerals experience will be relied upon to continue the development of the Helmer-Bovill Property.

Mr. Theobald over thirty-five years in the international mining industry and has been involved with exploration, business development, operations, investments and capital markets. Most recently he was a director of ASX listed High Peak Royalties Ltd, director, CEO & COO of London and TSX listed royalty company Anglo Pacific Group plc, and served as Chairman of First Coal Corporation which was successfully sold to Xstrata plc for C$147 million. From 1999 to 2008 he held a number of senior positions with Sibelco, a major industrial minerals group, where he gained significant experience of kaolin, feldspar, clay and quartz markets and operations. Mr. Theobald has a B.Sc. with Honours in Geology from the University of Nottingham, is a Chartered Engineer with the UK Engineering Council, Fellow of the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (UK) and Member of the Institute of Directors (UK).

The outgoing CEO and President, Thomas Conway, will continue to service as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Conway for his services as CEO and President of the Company.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is developing multiple deposits of high purity, high value halloysite, quartz, potassium feldspar and kaolin at its strategically located Helmer-Bovill property in north central Idaho. A 2016 Feasibility Study on the Bovill Kaolin Deposit led by led by GBM Engineers LLC, who were responsible for overall project management and the process plant and infrastructure design, including OPEX and CAPEX calculated an After Tax NPV of US$249.8 million with a 25.8% After Tax IRR. Initial CAPEX was estimated at $108.3 million with a 3.7 year After Tax payback. Other engineering services were provided by HDR Engineering, Inc. (all environmental components; hydrology / hydrogeology; road design); Tetra Tech, Inc. (tailings storage facility design); Mine Development Associates (mine modelling; ore scheduling; mineral reserve estimation); and SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. (mineral resource estimation). The project has received mine and water permits from the State of Idaho.

