Although the name HIKU is new, the brands behind it are well-known and have interesting back stories. Tokyo Smoke was named "best brand" at the inaugural Cannabis Industry Awards in December 2017, and in January 2018 the company joined forces with Doja Cannabis Company to create HIKU. HIKU is led by CEO Alan Gertner and President Trent Kitsch, who founded the best-selling men's brand, SAXX Underwear. The cannabis industry is growing at a rapid pace. While powerful players are teaming up to establish brand presence and formulate creative ways to differentiate themselves, the smaller contenders will begin to get weeded out. With Manitoba's major retail cannabis players now clear, the stage is set for companies to continue their push toward becoming Canada's first dominant cannabis retailers. HIKU, with shares trading over $2.50 and an estimated market cap topping $300 million, is definitely one to watch.

About Hiku Brands Company Ltd.

Hiku is focused on handcrafted cannabis production, immersive retail experiences, and building a portfolio of iconic, engaging cannabis lifestyle brands. Hiku is differentiated as the only Canadian craft cannabis producer with a significant national retail footprint and a growing brand house including premium cannabis lifestyle brands DOJA, Tokyo Smoke, and Van der Pop. Hiku's wholly-owned subsidiary, DOJA Cannabis Ltd., is a federally licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR, owning two production facilities in the heart of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley. The company operates a network of retail stores selling coffee, clothing and curated accessories, across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Hiku.com

Forward-Looking Statements

